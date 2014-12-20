Frank Gore will play for 49ers vs. Chargers

Frank Gore is officially active for Saturday night's game against the San Diego Chargers after nursing a concussion this week.
Gore was listed as questionable after a limited practice session on Friday.
With an ankle injury keeping Carlos Hyde sidelined, Gore will have to carry a full load versus a Bolts defense that has stiffened against the run in recent weeks.
Anthony Davis (concussion) is also active. However, the Niners will be without Tramaine Brock, Stevie Johnson and Ahmad Brooks.
