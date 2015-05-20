Frank Gore vs. Darren McFadden: Who will be more productive in 2015?

Frank Gore and Darren McFadden both left the Bay Area in free agency this offseason, but that's about where the similarities between these two veteran running backs end.
After enduring an injury-riddled college career at Miami, Gore entered the league as a third-round pick. Despite this unremarkable draft pedigree, Gore emerged as one of the NFL's most consistent backs, eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing in eight of his 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, McFadden put together a sterling college résumé at Arkansas, piling up 4,590 rushing yards in three seasons and twice finishing as the runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting. But after going fourth overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, McFadden managed to top 1,000 yards rushing in just one of his seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders, with injuries significantly limiting his playing time.
The differences between these two backs will continue in 2015. While Gore will be running behind the Indianapolis Colts' suspect offensive line, McFadden will be flanked by one of the best position groups in football -- the Dallas Cowboys' O-line. Is this the year Gore's age (32) catches up to him? Is this the year McFadden finally lives up to his draft billing? Who will enjoy a better 2015 campaign: Mr. Reliable (Gore) or Mr. Glass (McFadden)?
Meanwhile, McFadden couldn't have asked for a better situation. He somehow landed behind the best offensive line in the league, then escaped the draft without Dallas selecting an incoming rookie to challenge him. He also has less than half the career carries of Gore. That's due in part to his own injury history, of course, but he'll produce more behind the Dallas line than Gore will in a
Colts offense centered on the passing attack.
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton wants to run the ball so badly that he force-fed
[Trent Richardson](/player/trentrichardson/2533032/profile) -- who proceeded to trip over the lines on the field -- last season. Gore has the pedigree and will be on the field every down, as he's the NFL's best pass-blocking back and is a legitimate weapon in the passing game. Time equals production, and Gore will have plenty of both in a dynamic offense.