Frank Gore vs. Darren McFadden: Who will be more productive in 2015?

I believe Frank Gore will enjoy a more productive season. Darren McFadden has had numerous opportunities to show what he can do over the course of his career -- and the results have been underwhelming. Dallas might argue that McFadden has not had the kind of support around him that he'll enjoy in Dallas -- and that is true. McFadden has shown Pro Bowl ability at times, but he just can't seem to stay on the field. I don't know why, seven years into McFadden's NFL career, we should suddenly expect better health. Gore will hit a wall at some point -- and yes, this might be the year -- but I still find it easier to believe in him than McFadden. Frank Gore is the easy answer, but Darren McFadden is the right one. Yes, the former 49ers star has the far better track record of the two, but San Francisco's unwillingness to bring him back is indicative of the considerable wear on his tires. Check the history on 10-year veteran running backs who change teams -- they rarely deliver in the new uniform.

Meanwhile, McFadden couldn't have asked for a better situation. He somehow landed behind the best offensive line in the league, then escaped the draft without Dallas selecting an incoming rookie to challenge him. He also has less than half the career carries of Gore. That's due in part to his own injury history, of course, but he'll produce more behind the Dallas line than Gore will in a Colts offense centered on the passing attack. Even if Frank Gore's age starts to show, he's guaranteed to be the man in the Colts' running game. Despite the glowing optimism spouting from Dallas, I'm not sure Darren McFadden will definitely beat out Joseph Randle, Lance Dunbar or Ryan Williams. Even if McFadden does get handed the starting gig in Week 1, how long will that last?