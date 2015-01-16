Fox Sports and NFL Media present: 'NFL Field Pass on Fox'

Through NFL Now, fans can select their favorite NFL teams and players, upload their NFL.comFantasy roster, and NFL Now dynamically personalizes each fan's viewing experience. In addition to the free version of NFL Now, fans can upgrade their experience to NFL Now Plus, which offers the deepest digital NFL highlight experience ever created. Subscribers to NFL Now Plus will have access to instant in-game highlights from each game, as well as the extensive vault of NFL Films shows and documentaries ranging from America's Game to A Football Life.