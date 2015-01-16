Fox Sports and NFL Media present: 'NFL Field Pass on Fox'

Published: Jan 16, 2015 at 06:50 AM

Pregame digital experience takes fans onto the field before the NFC Championship

Fans gearing up for the NFC Championship Game and looking to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds from pregame and player warmups at CenturyLink Field will have a new, first of its kind option this Sunday: NFL Field Pass on Fox.

A joint partnership between Fox Sports and NFL Media, NFL Field Pass on Fox is a digital experience that will deliver live streaming video from the field at CenturyLink Field for one hour prior to kickoff (approx. 2-3 p.m. ET). Video will be presented with no host/analyst audio, allowing fans to hear the natural sounds along with the sights from the field just prior to game time. Viewers will be able to experience pregame with sights and sounds previously unique to the in-stadium experience including:

» Crowd reaction as players take the field
» Coaches meeting with players on the field before the game
» Offensive and defensive drills -- including throwing and catching
» Pregame player huddles

Offered for free and on an unauthenticated basis, the live stream of video from NFL Field Pass on Fox will be available across multiple digital platforms including:

»*FOX Sports GO* (tablet) and FOXSportsGO.com (desktop and PC)
»*NFL Mobile from Verizon* (mobile), NFL Now (mobile, tablet, desktop, & PC), NFL.com (desktops and PCs)

NFL Field Pass on Fox will complement FOX NFL Sunday, which takes place on-site from CenturyLink Field in Seattle beginning at 2 p.m. ET on FOX and a special six-hour edition of NFL GameDay Morning which begins at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

FOX Sports GO

Subscribers of participating video providers can enjoy access to live games and events in FOX Sports GO year-round. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Android, Fire Tablets and Fire Phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices, and on desktops through FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

NFL Now

NFL Now is NFL Media's next-generation video service, providing fans access to the largest digital library of NFL video anywhere through apps and browsers across an array of Internet-connected devices. Offered for free with a premium tier, NFL Now allows fans to customize their own video stream of short-form videos and highlights from NFL Media and all 32 NFL clubs.

Through NFL Now, fans can select their favorite NFL teams and players, upload their NFL.comFantasy roster, and NFL Now dynamically personalizes each fan's viewing experience. In addition to the free version of NFL Now, fans can upgrade their experience to NFL Now Plus, which offers the deepest digital NFL highlight experience ever created. Subscribers to NFL Now Plus will have access to instant in-game highlights from each game, as well as the extensive vault of NFL Films shows and documentaries ranging from America's Game to A Football Life.

NFL Now is part of NFL Media, which includes NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL Mobile, NFL RedZone and NFL Films. For more information on NFL Now and NFL Now Plus please visit NFL.com/Now.

