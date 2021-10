Four-round mock draft: Allen goes No. 1; Bills, Cardinals trade up

This four-round mock draft helps set the table for how players rank heading into this week's NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network). I project two trades into the top 10 to push quarterback-needy teams into position to get their passers of the future. Come draft day, there will probably be three or four additional trades in the first round, as well as a handful or so of swaps in each of the rounds that follow. For now, I've focused on getting those all-important passers to the top of the draft, where they belong.