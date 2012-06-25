Around the League

Presented By

Four reasons to buy hype on Atlanta Falcons' offense

Published: Jun 25, 2012 at 05:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

We came into OTA season telling you to be wary of overhype. We have kept our guard up for the most part, however, we have to admit that we're falling for one recent theme:

The Atlanta Falcons' passing game is primed to explode.

Instant Debate: Lord of the ringless

LeBron James finally won his first title. Which NFL player without a ring is under the most pressure to win a Super Bowl? More ...

We aren't saying this because Roddy White believes this is the best Falcons offense he's seen. It's not because Matt Ryan has been lifting weights. There are a lot of tangible reasons to believe Atlanta's passing attack really will take it to another level.

1. Julio Jones: Our thoughts on Jones are well documented. (By well documented, we mean that there was an ATL post on it last week and we're too lazy to repeat the point.)

2. Receiver depth:Roddy White can be the best "No. 2" receiver in football. Harry Douglas, now another year removed from surgery, is one of the most dangerous No. 3 wideouts in the league. Tony Gonzalez remains a big weapon and will get single coverage at tight end.

3. Coordinator change:Mike Mularkey did a nice job developing Matt Ryan. New coordinator Dirk Koetter should bring a needed fresh approach. We're most excited about Koetter's preference for vertical passing game. In general, Koetter should recognize the strength of this offense does not lie with Michael Turner.

4. More no huddle: Look, it's nice that coach Mike Smith says Matt Ryan's arm is stronger. We'll see. The real key to Ryan's game is sitting on his neck.

NFL Films' Greg Cosell pointed out recently that Ryan's best attribute might be his growing comfort in the no huddle. He can win before the snap. The team allowed Ryan to make more decisions last year. Look for him to take the next step as the true orchestrator of this offense.

Between a pass-happy attack and Mike Nolan taking over the defense, this shouldn't be the same old vanilla Falcons team we've grown used to since Ryan arrived.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW