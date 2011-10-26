Foster says bad attitude kept him out of Seahawks uniform

Mothers teach us not to mope, but Arian Foster forgot this very important lesson during the 2009 NFL Draft.
The Texans' star running back was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Podcast" this week, where he recounted a story about how a pity party might have prevented him from being drafted.
"Actually, I got a call from the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round and they said: 'We have back-to-back seventh-round picks and we are thinking about taking you. What do you think?'"
That's when Foster got himself in trouble.
"I was really upset about how the whole draft went (up to that point) and my attitude was very bad," he recalled. "I said (in a nonchalant tone), 'Yeah, that'd be OK if I went in the seventh round to the Seattle Seahawks.'"
Foster is of the belief that his underwhelming reaction to Seattle's call led the team to go in another direction. The Seahawks ended up selecting defensive end Nick Reed and tight end Cameron Morrah, two men who have yet to win an NFL rushing title.
"I wouldn't have taken me either," Foster joked. "My attitude wasn't very good."
So, there you have it. Foster's bad mood radically shifted the timeline of the NFL, and by extension, humanity. We might all be extinct by the end of this sentence.
