Forte upset with Bears after Michael Bush signing

The Chicago Bears dramatically improved their running-back depth Thursday by signing Michael Bush. They also put their best offensive player, Matt Forte, in a corner.
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora has reported that Bush will earn $7 million guaranteed on a four-year, $14 million contract. That's a reasonable number for a versatile, powerful three-down back like Bush. It also makes it less likely that the team will sign Forte to a long-term extension.
The Bears and Forte have been publicly negotiating a potential long-term deal for more than a year. It's now hard to see Forte getting the deal he wants. Forte hinted earlier this year that he might skip offseason activities if the Bears were to place the franchise tag on him, which they recently did. With Bush now in town, the Bears can afford to be patient.
Forte, unsurprisingly, isn't happy.