Former QB Doug Flutie says both parents die within same hour

BOSTON - Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie says both of his parents died within an hour of each other.
Flutie says in a statement posted on his Facebook page that his father, Dick, died of a heart attack in a hospital in Florida, where the family moved years ago.
He said Wednesday that less than an hour later, his mother, Joan, also suffered a heart attack and died.
Flutie wrote: "They say you can die of a broken heart and I believe it."
Flutie did not elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths, but called them "incredible parents and grandparents" who had been married for 56 years and were always there for their children.
Flutie played for several teams in his 13 NFL seasons including New England, San Diego, Buffalo and Chicago.
"Everyone within the Buffalo Bills organization was deeply saddened today to hear the news of the passing of Doug Flutie's parents. Doug remains one of the most beloved figures in our franchise's history and our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Doug and his entire family during this most difficult time."
*Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press *