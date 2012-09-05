Former QB Donovan McNabb joins NFL Network

If former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is planning a comeback, he's walking a circuitous route.
The six-time Pro Bowl passer has joined the NFL Network broadcast team, along with former players LaDainian Tomlinson, Darren Sharper and Shaun O'Hara, the network announced Wednesday. McNabb joins Sterling Sharpe and Brian Baldinger as an analyst on "Playbook," which airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET (NFC edition) and 9 p.m. ET (AFC edition).
It puts to bed (for now) the possibly of McNabb returning to the field. After the Minnesota Vikings released him last December, McNabb said in February he had three teams on his radar, but later acknowledged he was pondering the idea of retirement.
McNabb spent 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before a pair of one-year campaigns with the Washington Redskins and Vikings. He is among the most productive passers of his era, throwing for 37,276 yards, 234 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.