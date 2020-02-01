Former POW gets second chance to watch Chiefs in Super Bowl

"No doubt in my mind," he said of the Chiefs winning. "Otherwise, there wouldn't be a point in me being there. You can go watch anybody loose at a ball game. I'm very confident. I've been watching every game. I'm overwhelmed with Mahomes' skills. He seems to have a sixth sense to know exactly what needs to be done next, and he seems to have no fear. He can run one direction and throw the ball the other way, or he can throw it behind his back, or he can throw it with his other hand, if necessary. There aren't a lot of people out there who have that ability to think that fast under that kind of pressure. I have great confidence he's going to pull this off."