Former Oilers HC, DC Ed Biles passes away at 88

Biles spent parts of 15 seasons in the NFL, initially as an assistant for the New Orleans Saints. After three years as a scout and position coach with the New York Jets, Biles was hired by Oilers coach Sid Gillman in 1974 to work under defensive coordinator Bum Phillips. When Phillips became the head coach a year later, he promoted Biles to defensive coordinator. That coincided with the most successful run in franchise history.