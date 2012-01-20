Former Niners CB Wright's advice: 'Kick their face in'

The Giants have come out with fighting words all week long ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game. The 49ers, meanwhile, haven't taken the bait.
That doesn't mean past Niners greats won't be blunt about their feelings on what's expected to be a good old-fashioned slobber knocker Sunday at Candlestick Park.
"That's what the Giants are doing -- they're talking crap," former 49ers cornerback Eric Wright told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday. "OK, so the Niners are not getting their respect. But don't talk back, don't tweet, don't talk crap. That's what you do when you have a good team. Just go out there and kick their face in."
Wright admonishing San Francisco to "kick their face in" comes on the heels of Giants defensive tackle Chris Canty warning of a "bloodbath" Sunday and running back Brandon Jacobs "wishing like hell" the Niners give him a helmet-to-helmet hit.
With what's been said, don't be surprised if these two teams can't wait until opening kickoff to get at each other. One crooked stare during pre-game warm-ups might be all it takes.