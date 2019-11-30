Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor arrested after he was stabbed

Terrelle Pryor, currently a free agent who played parts of seven seasons with five NFL teams, has been arrested and faces a charge of simple assault after he was hospitalized following a stabbing in Pittsburgh overnight.
Pryor is in stable condition, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.
According to a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police report obtained by the NFL Network, Shalaya Briston, 24, has also been arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Officers were called to Mercy Hospital for a male stabbing victim who had walked into the hospital after 4:30 a.m.
Detectives in the violent crimes unit learned that Pryor's injuries were sustained during a dispute inside an apartment on the 200 block of Heinz Street.
Pryor, 30, is a Pennsylvania native who went on to star in college for Ohio State as a quarterback.
He was subsequently selected in the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Oakland Raiders, who he played for through the 2013 season. He then found his largest NFL success with the Cleveland Browns as a wide receiver from 2015-16. He later had runs with Washington, Buffalo and the New York Jets. Most recently he was signed by the Jaguars in June, but later released.