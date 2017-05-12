Former NFL WR Michael Jackson killed in motorcycle crash

Jackson, a teammate of Brett Favre's at Southern Mississippi, was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He played eight NFL seasons, staying with the team when it relocated to Baltimore. He finished with more than 700 receiving yards in three of his first five seasons and posted career highs in receptions (76), yards (1,201) and touchdowns (14 -- tied for most in league) in 1996.