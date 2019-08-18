Former NFL, Texas RB Cedric Benson dies at 36

View this post on Instagram

Very sad news today to hear of the passing of my friend and former teammate Cedric Benson. Ced and I became fast friends during his short stay in Green Bay, and would spend many lunch hours in the cafeteria talking about life and football. Ced was very smart and thoughtful and I always walked away from our conversations feeling like I learned something or wanted to go research something so that I could keep up with him in our conversations. Love and prayers to his family and friends, thanks CB for the inspiration, you will be missed. 🙏🏻 #05draftclass #GBP #RIP