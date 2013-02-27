Former NFL QB Pat White working out at West Virginia pro day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Former Miami Dolphins and West Virginia quarterback Pat White wants to return to the NFL.
White's father, Bo, said Wednesday his son is going to work out as part of West Virginia's pro day in Morgantown on March 14.
Bo White says Pat has been in San Diego the past few weeks working with personal quarterbacks coach George Whitfield, whose clients have included NFL quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Andrew Luck.
The Dolphins selected White in the second round of the NFL draft in 2009. He played in 13 games before being released in September 2010.
The mobile White went 34-8 as a starter at West Virginia, becoming the first quarterback to start four bowl victories in college football history.
