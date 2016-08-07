Former NFL official Art Demmas dies at 82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Art Demmas, a longtime NFL official who worked four Super Bowls, has died. He was 82.
Jim Myers, Demmas' son-in-law, confirmed Sunday that Demmas died Saturday at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Demmas was a pro football official from 1967-96. Myers says Demmas started in the American Football League and moved to the NFL after the AFL-NFL merger.
Demmas officiated Pittsburgh's 1979 Super Bowl victory over Dallas, Washington's 1983 Super Bowl win over Miami, the New York Giants' 1991 Super Bowl win over Buffalo and Dallas' 1994 Super Bowl victory over Buffalo.
Demmas played tackle at Vanderbilt from 1952-53 and 1955-56. His 1955 Vanderbilt team beat Auburn in the Gator Bowl, the Commodores' first bowl appearance.
