Former NFL All-Pro, head coach Marion Campbell dies at 87

Marion Campbell, a former All-Pro on the 1960 Eagles NFL Champion team who later on became a head coach for the Eagles and Falcons, passed away Wednesday at the age of 87 in Texas, the Eagles announced.
Campbell played eight seasons in the NFL, including six with Philadelphia. While he was named an All-Pro at defensive lineman, Campbell played on the offensive side of the ball as well.
"Marion Campbell will be missed by the Eagles community, but also remembered for his spirited impact on our game," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said. "Like Chuck Bednarik, he was a great two-way player during a special era in NFL history. He played with the type of toughness that our town so deeply admires."