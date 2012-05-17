Former Jets punter: Mark Sanchez hasn't developed

"I like Mark, I think he's a very talented quarterback, but from my standpoint, I haven't seen a lot of maturation from the position," Weatherford said on NFL.com's "Cover Two" podcast Thursday. "When you're a quarterback and you come in, and you're expected to be the face of the franchise, and you're expected to lead the team, that's a lot to take on as a rookie, but as the years go on, I think you're expected to mature, skill-wise, and also mature as a leader, and to be honest with you, as much as I like the guy, I just haven't seen that."