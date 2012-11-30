Former Houston Texans DL sentenced to life in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A former NFL player has been sentenced to life in prison for a series of home-invasion robberies and a sexual assault in Sacramento.
Keith Jerome Wright, who is 32, was sentenced Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court to multiple life terms. He was convicted last month of 19 charges that included forcible oral copulation, armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary and false imprisonment.
Prosecutors say DNA evidence and stolen items found in Wright's home connected him to three home invasion robberies in July and Aug. 2011.
The former University of Missouri defensive lineman saw little playing time in the NFL after being selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Houston Texans in 2003. He also was with the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.
