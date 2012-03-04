 Skip to main content
Former Giants RB, coach Webster dead at 80

Published: Mar 04, 2012 at 12:23 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Alex Webster, a New York Giants star running back who later coached the team for four years, died Saturday at a hospital in Florida. He was 80.

Webster played for New York from 1955 to 1964 and was the head coach from 1969 to 1973. He's fifth on the franchise list with 4,638 rushing yards and also ran for 39 touchdowns.

"Alex was one of the all-time great Giants," team co-owner John Mara said in a statement. "He contributed so much to our team as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He was an even better person. We shall miss him dearly."

Webster, a native of Kearny, N.J., played his entire NFL career with New York. He ran for two touchdowns and had five catches for 76 yards in the Giants' 47-7 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1956 NFL Championship Game.

The former N.C. State star was inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor on Dec. 4.

"Some of my greatest memories growing up were my father taking me and my brother and sister to Giants games at Yankee Stadium," Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said. "I knew early in life what a great Giant Alex Webster is and was and what he meant to our organization. We are all thankful and proud of Alex's induction into our Ring of Honor this past fall."

Webster led the Giants to a 9-5 record in 1970 in his second season as coach and was 29-40-1 overall. He also played for Montreal in the CFL in 1953 and 1954.

