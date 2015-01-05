Former Giants coach Allie Sherman dies at age 91

Former New York Giants coach Allie Sherman passed away peacefully in his home Saturday at the age of 91, the team confirmed.
Sherman was an undersized left-handed quarterback whose vast understanding of the game kept him on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster as a backup quarterback in the 1940s, particularly due to his knowledge of the T-formation.
In his first three seasons as a coach, Sherman took the Giants to three consecutive league championship games from 1961 to 1963. The Giants lost twice to the Green Bay Packers and once to the Chicago Bears for the championship. Sherman was the NFL Coach of the Year in his first two seasons.
Sherman would never coach the Giants to a championship game again but remained the coach up until the week before the 1969 season began, when he was let go by the team. He ended his coaching career with a record of 57-51-4.