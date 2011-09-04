Former first-round LB Maybin cut; Jets claim four off waivers

NEW YORK -- Aaron Maybin came to the Jets hoping to jump-start his career after two lost seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

It appears the former first-round pick will be looking to shed his label as a draft bust elsewhere.

Maybin was waived by the Jets on Sunday, a day after he made the team's initial 53-player roster. Coach Rex Ryan said he liked what he had seen from Maybin in the preseason after signing with the Jets a few weeks ago.

"He played well," Ryan said Saturday night. "We had probably three spots open, and I thought his play rushing the passer, that's what landed him on the roster."

But not for long. Maybin was let go, along with defensive tackle Martin Tevaseu and defensive back Isaiah Trufant.

The Jets also claimed backup quarterback Kevin O'Connell off waivers from Miami, Mardy Gilyard from St. Louis, offensive lineman Colin Baxter from San Diego, and safety Andrew Sendejo from Dallas.

The Jets signed seven players to the practice squad: tight end Josh Baker, linebacker Matthias Berning, defensive tackle Jarron Gilbert, cornerback Julian Posey, wide receiver Patrick Turner, and guards Trevor Canfield and Matt Kroul. All seven were in training camp with New York.

Rookie quarterback Greg McElroy was placed on season-ending injured reserve after he dislocated his right thumb in the preseason finale against Philadelphia on Thursday night. He had surgery on the thumb Friday, and the team previously said it had no immediate plans to put him on IR.

The flurry of moves came a day after the Jets traded defensive back Dwight Lowery to Jacksonville and acquired offensive lineman Caleb Schlauderaff from Green Bay.

Maybin was the 11th overall pick of the Bills out of Penn State in 2009 but failed to live up to his lofty draft position. He had no sacks and never made it into the starting lineup. Still, Ryan repeatedly said he was excited about bringing Maybin in because of his speed and potential as a pass-rushing outside linebacker.

The Jets brought O'Connell back after cutting him after the lockout ended. With McElroy's injury and the team waiving undrafted free agent Drew Willy, New York had only starter Mark Sanchez and backup Mark Brunell as quarterbacks on the roster. O'Connell, who missed all last season with a shoulder injury, has worked in the Jets' system the past two years.

Gilyard was a fourth-round draft pick of the Rams last year after a standout career at Cincinnati. He played in the Senior Bowl in 2010 and was selected the game's offensive MVP, but had just six catches for 63 yards with the Rams as a rookie. Gilyard gives the Jets some depth at wide receiver since Santonio Holmes, Plaxico Burress, Derrick Mason and rookie Jeremy Kerley were the only healthy players at the position.

Baxter gives the Jets some more depth on the offensive line. He was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona, where he was regarded one of the top prospects at his position. Baxter will likely serve as Nick Mangold's backup at center.

Sendejo was signed by Dallas in the middle of last season as an undrafted free agent out of Rice after playing in the United Football League.

