Former Eagles RB Timmy Brown dies at 82

Published: Apr 07, 2020 at 09:09 AM

The NFL community is mourning the loss of two-time NFL champion and three-time Pro Bowl halfback/return specialist Timmy Brown, who passed away April 4 at the age of 82.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise Brown earned the bulk of his accolades with, announced the news of his passing on Tuesday afternoon.

"Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement, via the team's official website. "A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time."

Drafted late by the Packers in the 1959 NFL Draft out of Ball State, Brown played in just one game before being cut coach Vince Lombardi.

It didn't take long for Brown to bounce back as he soon found a home in Philadelphia, playing under coach Buck Shaw, in 1960. The marriage would prove to be instantly fruitful for all parties. Brown saw immediate playing time, contributing nine carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in nine passes for 247 and another pair of TDs in 12 games.

The Eagles would go on to defeat Bart Starr and the Packers to win the 1960 NFL Championship. Shaw was named the AP Coach of the Year.

Brown played the next seven seasons in Philly, being featured primarily as a kick and punt returner while occasionally playing halfback. He was named to the 1962, 1963 and 1965 Pro Bowls; he led the league in all-purpose yardage in '62 and '63.

In 1966, Brown became the first NFL player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game in a contest against the Cowboys. In 1968, Brown was traded to the Baltimore Colts for cornerback Alvin Haymond. It would be his last season in the NFL but he would exit much like he entered: as a champion. Up 27-0 over the Browns, Brown scored a fourth-quarter TD to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Despite playing his last snap for the Eagles over 50 years ago, Brown is still the Eagles' all-time leader in average yards per touch (6.52), and still holds the franchise record for most kickoff returns (169), most kickoff return yards (4,483), and most kickoff returns for touchdowns (5)

He was named to the Eagles' Hall of Fame in 1990 and the franchise's 75th anniversary team in 2007.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.