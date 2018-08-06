Former Eagles, Browns GM Tom Heckert dies at age 51

"We are saddened to learn of Tom Heckert's passing," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Tom gave everything he had to this organization for nine seasons and played a major role in the construction and success of our team during that time. In addition to being a talented evaluator and respected voice, he was a mentor and friend to so many within our organization and around the league. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him and our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time."