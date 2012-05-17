Former Denver Broncos star Rod Smith to join Ring of Fame

Smith, who set every major receiving record in franchise history, becomes the 23rd member of the Broncos to have his name etched into the inner facade encircling Sports Authority Field at Mile High. He will be inducted during a halftime ceremony on Sept. 23.
An undrafted player out of Missouri Southern, Smith finished his career with 849 catches for 11,389 yards receiving and 68 TDs.
Said owner Pat Bowlen: "Players like Rod don't come through your door very often, but he came through ours every day with a purpose and hunger to be great."