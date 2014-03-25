Former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly expects more cancer surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is expected to have surgery again following the recurrence of cancer that his wife described as aggressive and "starting to spread."
Doctors for the 54-year-old former Buffalo Bills star are leaning toward surgery Thursday or perhaps April 1 at a New York City hospital, brother Dan Kelly told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Kelly's doctors in Buffalo said March 14 the cancer was found to have returned when Kelly had follow-up tests after surgery last June to remove cancerous cells from his upper jaw.
Since then, wife Jill Kelly has been providing updates on social media. In a March 21 blog post she described the hospital rooms "where we 'huddle-up' as a family to call the next play and plan the next move now that the cancer's back, aggressive, and starting to spread."
The couple's daughter, Erin, a college student, on Saturday posted a photo showing her lying next to her father in a hospital bed, her head resting on his right shoulder as they watched college basketball.
"Watching the Syracuse game with daddy ... he's my buddy! Love him so much!!" read the post.
Two March 21 photos she posted show former teammates Andre Reed, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas smiling with Kelly during a visit at his home.
Kelly spent 11 seasons with the Bills and was the face of Bills teams that made four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s, only to lose them all. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
