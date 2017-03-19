Former 49ers receiver Dwight Clark announces ALS diagnosis

Published: Mar 19, 2017 at 03:07 PM

San Francisco 49ers legendary receiver Dwight Clark announced Sunday he has been diagnosed with ALS.

"I have ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease," Clark wrote in a statement posted on his blog. "Those words are still very hard for me to say."

The former 49ers receiver, who's most famous for his iconic game-winning touchdown -- which was later dubbed "The Catch" -- against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, said his diagnosis came after visits with six neurologists and three ALS specialists.

"While I'm still trying to wrap my head around the challenge I will face with this disease over the coming years," Clark wrote, "the only thing I know is that I'm going to fight like hell and live every day to the fullest."

Clark recorded 506 catches for 6750 yards and 48 touchdowns in his eight-year career with the 49ers. He won two Super Bowls with San Francisco (XVI, XIX) and later served as the team's general manger in 1998.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of Dwight's recent diagnosis," 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement from the team. "As a member of our family, he will receive the full and unconditional support of the San Francisco 49ers. Many know Dwight as an iconic figure in 49ers lore, whose accomplishments on the field brought joy to fans around the world.

"Our organization is fortunate to know him more intimately as a wonderful man who has given so much of himself as an ambassador to the entire Bay Area. We will stand alongside Dwight and his family as they wage this battle."

Niners general manager John Lynch also released statement regarding the announcement:

"My family and I were truly saddened by Dwight's announcement. Three years ago, our family lose my mother-in-law to this heartbreaking disease. During her battle, we found strength and comfort in the support of hose who loved her. Now, I urge 49ers fans, fans of football, to band together and join Dwight and his family's fight against ALS."

Several 49ers legends also offered their thoughts and condolences to Clark on Sunday night, via The Mercury News:

"Jennifer and I are saddened by the diagnosis of Dwight," Clark's former teammate and quarterback Joe Montana said. "This is a difficult time for Dwight, Kelly and all of us who love him. He is family, and in our continual thoughts and prayers. We hope the public will be cognizant of Dwight's desire for privacy."

"To live with another of my best friends struggling with a disease like ALS is devastating," former teammate and Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott said. "I'm asking all of us to not only send their prayers but I'm asking you to do whatever you can to fight this disease. Dwight will be a champion, which he has been able to show since I met him, since the first time he's hugged me and to this day moving forward."

"DC has done so much for me as a player and friend," added Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, who was teammates with Clark. "My rookie year he showed me how to run that out route! We know him for the catch but he's a great individual who cares about people. Please pray for him Faithful through this adversity!!! I love the guy!!!!"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW