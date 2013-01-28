Former 49er Harris accused of assaulting ex-boyfriend

It's been a while since we heard about former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders left tackle Kwame Harris. The 2003 first-round pick has been out of football since getting released by an UFL team in 2010.
On Monday, his name surfaced in a wild domestic disturbance case in which Harris was accused of assaulting his former boyfriend during an argument over "soy sauce and underwear," according to The Daily Journal in San Mateo.
Harris was charged with felony counts of domestic violence causing great bodily injury and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury during an incident at a Chinese restaurant in August 2012. The man, Dimitri Geier, also filed a civil suit against Harris for assault, battery, false imprisonment, negligence and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
The argument started over Geier pouring soy sauce on rice. At some point, Harris is accused of trying to pull Geir's pants down after accusing Geir of stealing Harris' underwear, according to the suit. Harris allegedly went on to assault Geir, who needed surgery "to repair broken orbital bones."