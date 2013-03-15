Forget the Tuck Rule, put in these rules instead

Published: Mar 15, 2013 at 06:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Researchers have estimated a Raiders fan complains about the Tuck Rule every 19 seconds each day. The estimation drops to about four seconds when said Raiders fan is at a sports bar on a Sunday afternoon dreaming about the glory days.

But good news for those Raiders fans.  It appears the "Tuck Rule" could be a thing of the past. We don't expect you to show some couth (Google it) about this. At least the Raiders organization is keeping it classy about this news.

All right, that is kind of funny. Well played, Raiders. Though, we can hardly fault the fans here in L.A. constantly complaining about the Tuck Rule when this is the example you set. Just saying.

In any event, the Tuck Rule looks like it's out. The news is bittersweet because it brought so much joy to us non-Raiders fans out here. With that in mind, I offer up six rule changes which must be implemented, eliminated or simply transformed.

And without further ado ...



  • If the ball hits the ground, it's not a catch

I've never been down with the Bert Emmanuel rule. The rule defies logic and physics. If any part of the ball hits the ground, it's not a catch. That's a trap. If you want to change one thing about catching the football, scrap the "in the process" rule, which is way more egregious. How do we change a rule for Emmanuel and not Calvin Johnson?

   </div>

*

Relax on celebrations

Personally, I'd rather see players casually flip the ball back to the referee after they score a touchdown. Act as if you've been there, as they say. But you certainly shouldn't legislate against players having a little fun after they score. This is entertainment right? I look at end zone celebrations the same way I look at those "Housewives" reality TV shows. I certainly don't care for them, but I wouldn't want to deny others who enjoy it.

   </div>

*

Go back to school

If you also enjoy your football on Saturday, you know college does way better with certain rules. Replay is better; the pass interference is better and so is overtime. I say you bring in all three of those rules to the NFL. The NFL has benefited from the two-point conversion. This should be no different. Get rid of the red flag (you're welcome Jim Schwartz), only 15-yards for PI, and each team starts overtime on the 40 (small tweak). Done and done.

   </div>

*

Get rid of illegal leverage

This never made sense. Trying to block a field goal or PAT is illegal? Not only should illegal leverage (or leap frogging) be allowed, but it should be encouraged. This would open the door for smaller player to be the designated cannonball to be tossed in the air (like rugby). Heck, you could probably take a female flyer from the cheer squad for this exact purpose.

   </div>

*

A player on the field has to kick the extra point

We kicked this one around on the DDFP recently, and it's genius. When your team scores a touchdown, a player currently on the field has to kick the PAT. Coaches would hate this because it would add another layer of strategy to their jobs, but think how much fun it would be to see a defensive player have to make a kick after a Pick 6.

   </div>

*

No divisional games until Week 4

This one is for the schedule makers, but please, no divisional games in the first month of the season. Too much is at stake for a divisional game to be thrown away in Week 1. Trust me, people will watch Week 1 regardless. What you do is wait until Week 4, dub it rivalry week, and you suddenly have a new tent-pole portion of the season. You're welcome.

   </div>

Talk about it via Twitter or via Facebook Also be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.

news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.

news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.

news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.

news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.

news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.

news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.

news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.

news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.

news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?

news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.

news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE