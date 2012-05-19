Forbes: 49ers' Harbaugh lowest-paid coach in NFC West

Harbaugh won't lose sleep over greenbacks. The man drives a ramshackle blue pickup; owns a limited, modest wardrobe; and doesn't talk about his earnings. As you read this, he is tucked away in a dark room, with last season's NFC Championship Game on loop, searching for answers. Let the rest of the division prance about town with their fat wallets and steak dinners. Harbaugh is burning the midnight oil, probably irritated with somebody, drawing plays on napkins, late for a meal: Totally unsatisfied with what happened last season.