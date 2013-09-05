Football is back: Tips for Week 1

How good does this feel?
The offseason is over, September has arrived, and -- unless you're a Baltimore Ravens fan -- your favorite team has yet to taste defeat.
We're mere days away from a heaping slate of NFL games.
With 13 games on tap for Sunday, and another two on Monday night, here's one tip for each and every contest:
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills:
Bill Belichick said the Buffalo Bills have run the no-huddle offense almost exclusively in the preseason. This game might be one-sided, but it could also be a lot of fun to watch with a ridiculous amount of plays on both sides.
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers:
After a rough preseason, Panthers passer Cam Newton now faces the deepest defense in football. But the real matchup? How about Russell Wilson's 'Hawks offense against Carolina's potentially dominant front seven. Quietly one of Sunday's better matchups.
Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears:
Sunday brings our first look at coach Marc Trestman's newfangled Bears passing scheme -- and the launch of Jay Cutler 2.0 -- but the key to Chicago's offense will be a rejuvenated Matt Forte. Tough start Sunday. He might not see a better defensive line this season than Cincinnati's.
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns:
The Browns haven't won an opener since 2004. To knock off Miami, Ray Horton's aggressive pass rush must rattle Ryan Tannehill. If it doesn't, Cleveland's secondary could be in for a long day vs. deep threat Mike Wallace.
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions:
One piece of good news for the Lions: Adrian Peterson won't have fullback Jerome Felton blocking for him Sunday. Peterson averaged 6.9 yards per carry with Felton last season, but just (just?) 4.6 yards with Felton out of the lineup. "All Day" rumbled for 273 yards on 48 carries against the Lions last season, good enough for a whopping 5.7 yards per tote.
Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts:
The passing game of the Colts will be a thing of beauty this season, but don't sleep on Ahmad Bradshaw in Indy's backfield. People overlook Bradshaw, but his 4.6 yards per carry over six seasons with the Giants beats anything the Colts had last season. Oakland's wandering defense could pave the way for a strong debut.
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars:
Jamaal Charles might be the NFL's most underrated player. We know he can run, but new Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves using backs in the passing game. Charles, playing the joker role, is a strong bet to surpass his 320 touches last season.
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints:
Rob Ryan's defense has been sideswiped by injuries, robbing fans of a complete picture of his plans for the Saints' record-setting (in a bad way) unit from last season. It could get ugly right away with New Orleans facing Julio Jones and a Falcons offense that returns all skill players and adds Steven Jackson to the mix.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets:
The Bucs mortgaged high draft picks for the rights to Darrelle Revis. Coming off major knee surgery, the shutdown corner has been sealed in bubble wrap all summer. If Revis is fully operational, New York's Geno Smith will face his toughest challenge right out of the gate.
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers:
NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell called Jake Locker the preseason's most-improved player on tape, but don't expect the Titans to go crazy through the air. Tennessee plans to pound the ball behind its refurbished O-line. Said coach Mike Munchak: "We're hoping we have that kind of team that can create that kind of punishment."
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers:
Too much was made of the Niners running nothing but straight handoffs and play action in the preseason. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a flat-out mastermind, and Green Bay's offseason-long obsession with stopping the read-option will be tested immediately.
Arizona Cardinals at St. Louis Rams:
Quietly one of the weekend's juicier confrontations. All eyes will be on Rams rookie Tavon Austin, and whether or not OC Brian Schottenheimer knows what to do with him. Arizona's Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu make Arizona's defense a fun watch.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys:
The Giants rank third in league history with 49 Kickoff Weekend victories, while Dallas boasts an league-best 35-17-1 mark in openers. The Cowboys can take control if receiver Dez Bryant gets in a groove early against Big Blue's suspect secondary.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins:
On the topic of Robert Griffin III's surgically repaired knee, Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said this week: "He's ready to go, full speed ahead." How Washington uses its young quarterback against Philly is just as intriguing as Chip Kelly's high-speed, draped-in-mystery offense.
Houston Texans at San Diego Chargers:
DeAndre Hopkins has been talked about all summer as the answer to Houston's eternal search for a No. 2 receiver. He hasn't played since sustaining his concussion on Aug. 17, but "Nuk" is practicing and well-positioned to make an immediate impact for the Texans.
