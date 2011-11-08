Foot injury forces Bills to place NT Williams on injured reserve

Published: Nov 08, 2011 at 07:58 AM

Buffalo Bills nose tackle Kyle Williams has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a left foot problem, the team announced Tuesday.

Bills coach Chan Gailey told reporters Monday that there was a possibility Williams could miss the remainder of the season, and he would visit a specialist in North Carolina to examine his nagging foot injury, which had sidelined him the past three games. Williams recorded nine tackles in five games this year after posting a career high in tackles (77) and sacks (5.5) in 2010.

Gailey said Tuesday that the Bills will miss Williams' presence on and off the field.

"You never breathe easy when you lose an All-Pro player," Gailey told the team's official website. "That is a huge loss for our football team when he's not in the game. Not only by his play, but by his leadership and the energy he brings to the game."

The Bills also announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms on a contract with kicker Dave Rayner, who will fill in for injured veteran Rian Lindell.

Lindell is out indefinitely after hurting his right shoulder while making a touchdown-saving tackle last weekend against the New York Jets. The Buffalo News cited sources in reporting Monday that Lindell likely would miss four to six weeks.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier Tuesday that the Bills were expected to sign Rayner after working out a number of free-agent kickers.

Rayner has played for seven teams over parts of six NFL seasons, including a one-game stint in Oakland while filling in for an injured Sebastian Janikowski in a 28-0 loss to Kansas City last month.

Rayner hit 13 of 16 field-goal attempts -- including a 55-yarder -- and had 55 points in eight games with the Detroit Lions last season. Rayner's most productive season came in 2006 with the Green Bay Packers, with whom he hit 26 of 35 field-goal attempts and had 109 points in 16 games.

There's no timetable on how long Lindell will be out. The possibility of the player being placed on injured reserve hasn't been discussed.

Gailey would only rule out Lindell from playing Sunday, when the Bills travel to Dallas .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW