Foot injury forces Bills to place NT Williams on injured reserve

Buffalo Bills nose tackle Kyle Williams has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a left foot problem, the team announced Tuesday.
Bills coach Chan Gailey told reporters Monday that there was a possibility Williams could miss the remainder of the season, and he would visit a specialist in North Carolina to examine his nagging foot injury, which had sidelined him the past three games. Williams recorded nine tackles in five games this year after posting a career high in tackles (77) and sacks (5.5) in 2010.
"You never breathe easy when you lose an All-Pro player," Gailey told the team's official website. "That is a huge loss for our football team when he's not in the game. Not only by his play, but by his leadership and the energy he brings to the game."
The Bills also announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms on a contract with kicker Dave Rayner, who will fill in for injured veteran Rian Lindell.
Lindell is out indefinitely after hurting his right shoulder while making a touchdown-saving tackle last weekend against the New York Jets. The Buffalo News cited sources in reporting Monday that Lindell likely would miss four to six weeks.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier Tuesday that the Bills were expected to sign Rayner after working out a number of free-agent kickers.
Rayner has played for seven teams over parts of six NFL seasons, including a one-game stint in Oakland while filling in for an injured Sebastian Janikowski in a 28-0 loss to Kansas City last month.
Rayner hit 13 of 16 field-goal attempts -- including a 55-yarder -- and had 55 points in eight games with the Detroit Lions last season. Rayner's most productive season came in 2006 with the Green Bay Packers, with whom he hit 26 of 35 field-goal attempts and had 109 points in 16 games.
There's no timetable on how long Lindell will be out. The possibility of the player being placed on injured reserve hasn't been discussed.
