Florida colleges not producing top NFL draft picks

Winners, losers from Day 2
lenty of talent still remained as teams kicked off the second day of drafting. Chad Reuter recaps who made out like bandits and who really whiffed. More ...
Traditionally a college football mecca, the Sunshine State was shut out of the first round for the first time since 1980. The drought continued until early in Friday's proceedings, when Central Florida cornerback Josh Robinson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the third pick in the third round, No. 66 overall.
Especially dire was the reality facing the state's three big dogs: Miami, Florida and Florida State.
The first pick from those schools didn't come until the third round, when the Miami Dolphins selected Hurricanes defensive end Olivier Vernon with the 72nd overall pick. Another Hurricanes player, linebacker Sean Spence, went to Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 86. Hurricanes running back Lamar Miller was selected by the Dolphins with the second pick of the fourth round (97th overall) on Saturday.
Florida and Florida State were non-existent. The Tampa Bay Times reported the Gators were shut out of the first three rounds for the first time since 1993. FSU hadn't been absent from the first three rounds since 1987.
Last year, the state had six picks in the first two rounds. In 2010, there were 10.