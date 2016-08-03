Flight of the bumblebee (uniform) over in Pittsburgh?

Say so long to the bumblebee.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 1934 throwback kit, colloquially known as the "bumblebee uniform," has been an annual staple since its debut as part of the team's 80th anniversary celebration in 2012. According to Mark Kaboly of the Tribune-Review, the team will end the flight of the bumblebee after the 2016 season.
The jerseys, while not the most aesthetically pleasing of get-ups, were certainly memorable and never failed to move the needle on social media. Plus, Ben Roethlisberger kind of looks like the Hamburglar in this outfit, which was always kind of cool.
Fear not, fans of variety. The Steelers will have a second alternative uniform this year. They'll debut their black-on-black Color Rush unis on Christmas Day against the Ravens. Hopefully this won't pose a challenge for the optically-challenged among us.