Fletcher Cox says he's been fined $21K by NFL for punch

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said Wednesday he was fined $21,000 for throwing a punch during an Oct. 14 loss to the Detroit Lions. Cox, who was ejected from the game, said he is appealing the fine.
Cox admitted he threw multiple punches while in a scrum of players during a Lions' extra-point attempt early in the fourth quarter. He said he started punching his way out of the pile when he felt someone punching him. A referee then saw him, Cox said, and he was ejected from the game.
It was Cox's first career ejection, and he told CSNPhilly.com after the game that he regretted his actions.
"I've just got to control myself," Cox said. "I can't afford to do that in games like that. I made a mistake, and the mistake cost us."