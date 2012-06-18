Fletcher Cox agrees to deal with Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with first-round defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, but a league source told Aaron Wilson of the Carroll County Times that Cox's fully guaranteed deal is worth $10.24 million including a $5.88 million bonus.
Cox praised the new collective bargaining agreement rules regarding first-round picks for being able to get signed quickly.
"You don't want to miss a few days of training camp, because if you miss three days then you're three days behind, and somebody else is ahead of you," Cox said in a conference call. "With the new CBA, it makes a lot of stuff easy and helps us get this out the way."
The Eagles moved up three spots in the draft to select the 6-foot-4, 298-pound Cox, who finished his 36-game career at Mississippi State with 114 tackles, including 24.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. Cox is expected to be part of a tackle rotation behind projected starters Cullen Jenkins and Mike Patterson.