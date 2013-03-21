Five under-the-radar NFL free-agent signings

5. Danny Woodhead, running back, San Diego Chargers (two-year contract with terms unannounced): An overachiever with the New England Patriots, Woodhead is an asset on passing downs and gives the Chargers more to work with than Jackie Battle or Ronnie Brown. With 30-plus catches in three of his past four seasons, Woodhead's future success hinges on his chemistry with quarterback Philip Rivers. If some of that psychic connection with Tom Brady can be tapped, chalk this up as a dynamic signing for the Chargers.