Around the League

Presented By

Five teams we don't want to see too much of

Published: Apr 17, 2012 at 04:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

With NFL Network's expanded Thursday Night package, we're guaranteed to see every team in prime time in 2012. This is a good thing.

Football is the sport we know the least about as fans, in part because it's impossible to watch every game. Teams play once a week, and every Sunday roughly half the league plays at the same time. As a writer, I want more teams in prime time because it's easier to really focus on those games and learn about those teams.

With that said, not every team is created equal. There are teams I don't want to see too often. I'm as excited about the schedule release as anyone, but every fan has a handful of teams they don't want to watch much. Here's mine:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Mularkey just doesn't seem like the guy to make this offense more watchable.  Prove me wrong, Blaine Gabbert.

*2. Cleveland Browns: *Sorry, Sessler. My ATL comrade is a fan, but the Browns continue to miss out on every quarterback they go after. More of the same from the Browns' offense is not appetizing.

3. Seattle Seahawks:My wife suggested this one. "Most teams have something memorable. They are just one of those teams you think, "Ugh, it's the Seahawks."

(I actually like watching Seattle. Good, young defense. Pete Carroll could always do something crazy. But I've learned it's better not to argue on these matters.)

4. Atlanta Falcons:This one isn't really fair, but this entire list isn't fair. The Falcons are vanilla ice cream. A grilled cheese sandwich. They perform well, but it's hard to get excited about them.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Adding Greg Schiano's conservative approach to a roster lacking in talent will not be a good recipe for entertainment.

Off the list

If I made this list in any other year, the Redskins would be on top. No team had a higher ratio of prime time games: wins over the last decade. They get ratings, but always play a blah brand of football.

I can't wait to watch the Redskins play this year. That's the power of Robert Griffin III.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.