Five teams ready to crash NFL playoff picture

2. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5): Here's my problem with the Bengals: There's plenty of young talent on a team that can't get on the same page. I picked the Bengals to upset the New York Giants on Sunday because I believe they're capable of it. But the Bengals can't be taken seriously until they learn to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. They have one more shot at each. It's time for the Bengals to capitalize -- not shrink away -- at the opportunity.