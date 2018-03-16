Five teams most likely to pick QB in first round of 2018 NFL Draft

First pick: No. 3 overall.

QBs currently in the fold:Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Hackenberg, Josh McCown, Bryce Petty, Joel Stave.

The Jets re-signed McCown and are expected to sign Teddy Bridgewater. However, they missed out on their main target, Kirk Cousins. If they had signed Cousins, I would've expected them to pass on selecting a quarterback with their top pick. Now, I can't see them passing on one, certainly not after packaging four draft picks to secure the No. 3 overall selection in their trade with Indianapolis. You don't trade that many picks for anything other than a QB. Prior to the trade, I had them third on this list, but they're now the team most likely to pick a QB in the first round. They clearly feel comfortable with three prospects at the position, and the trade guarantees they will land one of them. This is a team with a talented young nucleus on defense -- and if it lands the right quarterback, the squad would be set for the foreseeable future. Josh Rosen is the QB prospect that's been closely associated with this organization over the last few weeks.