Around the League

Presented By

Five potential landing spots for Percy Harvin

Published: Feb 10, 2013 at 11:43 AM

We told you earlier Sunday of a report that the Minnesota Vikings will attempt to trade star wide receiver Percy Harvin, who might have used up the reserve tank of his team's patience.

It remains to be seen if Harvin is truly on the block, but let's take a moment to list five teams who could serve as a logical landing spot for the playmaker.

1. New England Patriots: With both Wes Welker and Brandon Lloyd potentially moving on, the Patriots could be on track for a facelift at wide receiver. Bill Belichick is reportedly a big admirer of Harvin, and Harvin certainly has the type of versatility that Belichick covets. The Patriots aren't known to shell out big money for wideouts, but that doesn't mean they won't.

2. San Francisco 49ers:Michael Crabtree's emergence was a huge lift for Jim Harbaugh, but the Niners are still looking for consistency at wide receiver. Mario Manningham and Kyle Williams are coming off serious knee injuries and Randy Moss is unlikely to return. The Niners don't have a ton of cap room to play with, but they could get creative to land a player who could serve as the final piece of the puzzle.

3. Miami Dolphins:Ryan Tannehill certainly deserves a better class of wide receiver, and general manager Jeff Ireland made it clear last month he will aggressively search the market for playmakers to put around his young quarterback. Harvin would instantly slide in as the Dolphins' No. 1 wideout and they should have the funds to get an extension done. The team's decision on free agent left tackle Jake Long will play a role here.

Instant Debate: Best available star?

percy-harvin-130211-IL.jpg

With trade rumors swirling and free agency looming, who is the best player available? Disgruntled Viking Percy Harvin? More ...

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Shad Khan is intent on bringing excitement to the NFL's most moribund franchise, and Harvin is on the short list of the game's most electric talents. Given the Jaguars' dearth of talent -- and the team's wavering faith in Blaine Gabbert -- it makes complete sense for new general manager Dave Caldwell to kick the tires on Harvin. If Justin Blackmon puts it together, that's a mean 1-2.

5. Cleveland Browns: The good people of Cleveland deserve a dynamic star they can call their own. Seriously, can you name one since the Browns came back into the league in 1999? The Browns should have ample cap space to extend Harvin, who would team with Josh Gordon and Greg Little to form a rock-solid group of young wideouts. Throw Trent Richardson into that mix at running back, and the Browns -- at long last -- might be onto something.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW