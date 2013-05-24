Around the League

Presented By

Five NFL scheme changes to watch: Defense

Published: May 24, 2013 at 04:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

On Thursday, we took a look at five NFL teams embracing change on the offensive side of the ball.

Now it's time to flip the script.

Here's a look at five clubs around the league that are promising to do things differently on defense in 2013:

New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton spent last season in exile watching his New Orleans Saints allow more yardage than any team in history. He vowed to change that and hired Rob Ryan as defensive coordinator to install his beloved 3-4.

It sounds good on paper, but a successful move away from the 4-3 starts with longtime defensive end Will Smith making noise at outside linebacker and Martez Wilson growing as a pass rusher.

The back of this defense was a disaster last season, but the signing of free-agent cornerback Keenan Lewis and the drafting of safety Kenny Vaccaro should help the Saints improve on the 293 passing yards they allowed per outing one season ago. Honestly, it can't get much worse.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Wide-9 has gone the way of the carrier pigeon in Philadelphia, where all signs point to a three-man front for the Eagles. New defensive coordinator Bill Davis has been given freedom to mold this unit to his liking, but he's preaching patience.

"This year is absolutely the hardest transition year we're going to have," Davis told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kelly -- surprise, surprise -- wants "versatility," and Davis emphasized he'll build a "multiple" unit. Expect to see more blitzes than under Juan Castillo.

The Inquirer this week called former end Trent Cole a "fish out of water" at outside linebacker, but Davis promised Cole and Brandon Graham are making progress. In the secondary, it's a long-overdue fresh start without Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to kick around.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

It's less about scheme and more about identity in Jacksonville. New coach Gus Bradley cut his teeth in Seattle, where the Seahawks thrived on a multiple-front defense that used long, hyper-physical defensive backs to shut down opponents. Jacksonville plans to follow suit.

Bradley is fashioning a 4-3/3-4 hybrid attack and hinted this week that end Jason Babin fits in well as a right-side-rushing Leo chess piece. "He has a lot of the traits that we're looking for," Bradley said.

The biggest change is in the secondary, where the Jaguars drafted no fewer than five defensive backs. Jacksonville was a mess against the pass last season, but rookie safety John Cyprien and first-year cornerback Dwayne Gratz will help make this a more punishing group. There's reason for hope.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have promised to attack on offense, and Ray Horton's defense boasts a similar philosophy.

After two years in the 4-3, Cleveland is shifting back to the 3-4. Success boils down to the play of pass rusher Paul Kruger and defensive end Desmond Bryant, both of whom were handed a mountain of money in free agency to make Horton's scheme click. First-round pick Barkevious Mingo will play outside 'backer opposite Kruger and gives the Browns a potential X factor up front.

The unit's best player remains cornerback Joe Haden, capable of shutdown-level man coverage. T.J. Ward has blossomed into a reliable strong safety, but the rest of the secondary is a work in progress. Cleveland has the potential to field a nasty little defense, if all the pieces jell.

Dallas Cowboys

Brandt: Cowboys will win NFC East

Gil Brandt lists 10 reasons to think Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys will dramatically improve their fortunes in 2013. More ...

The Dallas Cowboys rolled with the 3-4 for nearly a decade, but those days are over.

Monte Kiffin's 4-3 is coming to town, meaning DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer will move from outside linebacker to end. Cowboys fans shouldn't lose any sleep over Ware. He's a dominating seeker of quarterbacks, and he will continue to generate chaos with his hand in the dirt. Spencer is less of a lock to see equal production.

It widely was assumed Kiffin would lean on his beloved Cover-2, but cornerback Morris Claiborne said Dallas will "play a lot of man-to-man" and build its weekly game plan to fit the roster.

That's far from surprising. All these defenses have a preferred core alignment, but the trend in today's NFL is scheme flexibility. Adapt or vanish.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW