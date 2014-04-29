Five NFL draft surprise predictions

Tom Brady, meanwhile, is signed through 2017 on a fully guaranteed contract. He should be New England's starter for at least two more years, but this is the first time the Patriots could draft a quarterback that could legitimately still be on his rookie contract when Brady retires. The Patriots need a backup for next year. They could look at developing a future starter for when Brady gets closer to 40. In a deep draft for quarterbacks, the Patriots could invest a second- or third-round pick and see what happens.