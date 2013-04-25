Around the League

Presented By

Five GMs who need a big weekend at NFL draft

Published: Apr 25, 2013 at 05:21 AM

We don't have to tell you that the NFL draft is a hugely important event for every general manager. Teams lean on GMs to select the players who can drive -- or sink -- a franchise for years.


NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.

With the opening round just hours away, let's take a look at five sitting GMs whose seats could get very warm if they don't hit big at Radio City Music Hall.

Reggie McKenzie, Oakland Raiders

McKenzie's job security in Oakland is tied to patience. For McKenzie to get a fair shake, Raiders owner Mark Davis should afford his GM the time to rebuild the operation the right way. Davis recently gave McKenzie a public vote of confidence, but you have to wonder how Davis will react if the Raiders have another double-digit-loss season.

To avoid that, McKenzie has to hit home runs. The Raiders need to import rookies who can make an instant impact. If they don't, it could be McKenzie who pays the price.

Jeremiah: Boom-or-bust prospects

The 2013 NFL Draft is full of classic "risk vs. reward" prospects. Daniel Jeremiah identifies one at every position. More ...

Jeff Ireland, Miami Dolphins

Ireland has been teflon in Miami for years, but a free-agent spending spree doesn't hide the fact that roster upgrades still are necessary.

The Dolphins have 11 picks in this draft, and Ireland has speculated Miami has the "ammunition" to trade all the way up to No. 1 if they wanted to. That's unlikely to happen -- even if the Dolphins could use an Eric Fisher or Luke Joeckel -- but Ireland's comment was another sign of an all-in approach to 2013.

Martin Mayhew, Detroit Lions

The Lions tumbled to 4-12 last season, the type of regression that would make any owner squirm. Mayhew's spotty track record in recent years certainly had something to do with it.

Mayock: Mock Draft

On the eve of the 2013 NFL Draft, Mike Mayock lays out the first round as he sees it -- with the offensive tackles on top. More ...

Mayhew hit on two gimmes in his first two years with Matthew Stafford and Ndamukong Suh, but he's had more misses than hits since. Titus Young, Jahvid Best and Mikel Leshoure are all on his resume, while the jury remains very much out on early 2012 picks Riley Reiff and Ryan Broyles.

Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints

The Saints largely are past the bounty scandal, but not Loomis. He's constructing a draft plan that doesn't include a second-round pick, forfeited as punishment for New Orleans' defunct pay-for-performance system.

Loomis still will be expected to deliver NFL-ready players who can make an instant impact for a team that slipped to 7-9 in 2012. The Saints had a historically poor defense in 2012, an unacceptable regression when you have a once-in-a-generation talent, Drew Brees, at quarterback. Loomis needs to fix the Saints ... quickly.

Les Snead, St. Louis Rams

By all accounts, Snead -- entering his second season -- is on good footing in St. Louis. Still, this draft and next will go a long way in cementing Snead's Rams legacy. Remember, Snead pulled the trigger on the "RG3 Trade" last year, swapping the No. 2 overall pick for three first-round draft picks and a second-round pick.

How Snead uses those two remaining first-rounders (one this year and one the next) will tell us if the Rams made the right move -- or an all-time franchise blunder.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW