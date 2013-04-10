Five future Pro Bowl players from 2012 NFL Draft

When you turn on the tape from Week 5 versus the Giants, Richardson is the most explosive player on the field. The new Browns regime expects to see that version of a healthy Richardson in 2013, already making it clear they're going to "run the shoes off" their tailback. "They're gonna pass me the ball more," Richardson told ESPN Cleveland. "And they want me to be a leader for this team. ... They want me to be that stallion that's gonna take this program to another level."