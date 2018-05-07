Five 2018 first-rounders that will provide most value as rookies

Drafted: No. 4 overall

Analysis: I know some people were shocked by the Browns' selection of Ward at No. 4. To me, it was surprising Ward went that early only because Bradley Chubb was still on the board. However, the Ward pick was still a great value. I had him ranked as the No. 4 player in the draft, and he went with the fourth pick. Cornerback was a glaring need for the Browns, and when you're in a division with Steelers WR Antonio Brown and Bengals WR A.J. Green, CB is not a position where you can afford to be weak. Ward has a chance to compete against those guys. He was the best cornerback in the draft. I gave him the exact same grade I gave to Marshon Lattimore leading up to the 2017 draft. We saw what Lattimore did for the Saints as the Defensive Rookie of the Year -- I still don't understand why he lasted until the No. 11 overall pick. Ward was valued correctly this year.