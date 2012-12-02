Fitzpatrick sparks Bills past struggling Jaguars

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick directed five consecutive scoring drives in helping the Buffalo Bills keep alive their slim playoff hopes with a 34-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run in providing a spark to an injury-depleted offense that finished the game minus its top two receivers. Starter Stevie Johnson did not return after hurting his left hamstring in the third quarter, and Donald Jones was out with a calf injury.
Fred Jackson had 101 rushing yards, and C.J. Spiller scored on a 44-yard run that put Buffalo (5-7) ahead 34-10 early in the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars (2-10) were unable to carry over much momentum one week after ending a seven-game skid with a 24-19 win over the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Chad Henne scored on a 1-yard run and also completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Cecil Shorts III.
