Fitzgerald: Megatron should be NFL's richest receiver

When the current highest paid player at your position says you should be the highest paid player at your position ... jackpot!
Thanks to the kind words of Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson has every reason to feel pretty awesome as he and the Lions negotiate a long-term contract.
Because on Thursday, Fitzgerald, the NFL's highest paid wideout with an eight-year, $120 million contract, did Johnson a huge favor in advocating for him to be the richest receiver in the league.
"He should, he's at the top of the game right now," Fitzgerald said, according to the Lions' web site. "He's an extremely, extremely impressive talent. To be around him, he's a really down-to-Earth guy."
Johnson is coming off the best season of his career with 96 catches for 1,681 yards and 16 touchdowns –- all career highs. So it's clear the numbers warrant the reward Fitzgerald suggests, especially since Megatron has shown the ability to perform in the past without Matthew Stafford. And Fitzgerald's words only help Johnson's cause immensely.