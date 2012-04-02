Around the League

Presented By

Fisher talks challenges as workout programs kick off

Published: Apr 02, 2012 at 03:11 AM

Jeff Fisher is back in the NFL as a head coach, but he returns to a different league than the one he left following the 2010 season.

Well, not radically different. The football is still oblong and Bill Belichick still wears a hoodie, but the new collective bargaining agreement significantly altered the offseason schedule.

On Monday, teams that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2011 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. Fisher is doing just that with the St. Louis Rams, introducing himself to players and installing offensive and defensive schemes.

"It's four hours a day for four days (a week) for the first two weeks," Fisher told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sunday.

Under the previous CBA, Fisher would've started this process last month. He believes the new system presents challenges.

"It's difficult, not only for quarterbacks but for young players to develop because you're waiting so long," Fisher said. "Not that you have to go to the extreme, but it would be great to be able to have the quarterback in the building, especially from a new head coach's standpoint and from an installation standpoint with a new offense."

Fisher has plenty of work to do with Sam Bradford, who must soak up his third offensive game plan in three years in the league. Bradford couldn't touch the Rams' playbook until Monday morning, a rule Fisher doesn't think makes sense.

"If a quarterback wants to come in the building in February and March and sit down and look at the previous year or watch (tape) cut-ups with the coordinator or get in the (play)book, I just feel like he should be allowed to do that," Fisher said. "Not forced to go do that. But it doesn't make sense to me that you can't have your quarterback in the building and doing things until April when this is a quarterback-driven league and we have difficulties as it is developing young quarterbacks. So I hope that they'd consider that."

Fight the power, Jeff.

Other teams permitted to begin their offseason program on Monday included the Raiders, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jaguars and Colts. Teams with a returning head coach may begin offseason workout programs on April 16.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW